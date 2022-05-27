Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Increases By 613.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 613.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RANJY shares. HSBC upgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Randstad from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Randstad from €64.00 ($68.09) to €69.00 ($73.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €45.00 ($47.87) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of Randstad stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72. Randstad has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.9849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.33%. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

