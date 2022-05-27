Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Rises By 206.7%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 206.7% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SCOA opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. Scion Tech Growth I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I during the third quarter worth $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 573,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I by 14.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 965,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in Scion Tech Growth I by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 294,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,678 shares during the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

