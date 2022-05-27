Short Interest in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Declines By 90.6%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the April 30th total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after buying an additional 2,874,380 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,715,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,171,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLN stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. Silence Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

