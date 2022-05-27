Short Interest in Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Declines By 89.0%

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the April 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Metal Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:SMMYY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.59. 63,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,935. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.08.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

