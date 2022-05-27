Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Declines By 77.8%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSGTY traded up $1.71 on Friday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.70. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

