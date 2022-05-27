Shutterstock’s (SSTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $125.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Shares of SSTK opened at $57.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

In other news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,605,303.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,938,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,584,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,093 shares of company stock worth $11,759,383 over the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

