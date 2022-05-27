SIBCoin Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $3.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,915.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.43 or 0.06112473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00217167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00619900 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.85 or 0.00639285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00078389 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004483 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

