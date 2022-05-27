Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys Shares of 35 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR stock opened at $4,350.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,427.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,011.69. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,998.00 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $63.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,134.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

