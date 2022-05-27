Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) will announce ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.88). Sierra Oncology reported earnings of ($1.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($3.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($3.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07).

SRRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.27 and a quick ratio of 21.27. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.01.

In other news, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock worth $201,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $75,067,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 460,194 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $14,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 1,812.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 424,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

