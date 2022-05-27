Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIMO. Cowen lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.69.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.19. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $242.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,851.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 421,825 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 460,846 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 28,482 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

