Silver Rock Financial LP Makes New Investment in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 685,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,000. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I makes up about 1.1% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silver Rock Financial LP owned about 10.28% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Finally, SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,775,000.

Get Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I alerts:

BWC opened at $9.67 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.