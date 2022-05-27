Silver Rock Financial LP Purchases Shares of 807,470 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC)

Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 807,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,000. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III makes up 1.4% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYAC. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 941,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 50,306 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 940,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 457,948 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter valued at $4,597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYAC stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate a business in the consumer and consumer-related products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

