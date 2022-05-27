Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Similarweb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE:SMWB opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $691.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Similarweb by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Similarweb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

