Sio Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,500 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

AGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 80,079 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $187,384.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 34,777 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $71,640.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.56. 2,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 358.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.