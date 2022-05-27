Sio Capital Management LLC Has $14.18 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 4.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $14,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 767,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,106,000 after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.8% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,807 shares of company stock worth $15,260,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.03. 19,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,575. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $184.43 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.32.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

