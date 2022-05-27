Sio Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 651,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Sio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Savara as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 757,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

SVRA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,872. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.06. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

