Sio Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sio Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,894 shares during the period. Cigna accounts for about 8.4% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $27,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Cigna by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.84.

CI stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $271.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.42. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $271.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.