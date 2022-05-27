SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Trading Down 4.2%

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.75. 22,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 424,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

The company has a market cap of $908.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.