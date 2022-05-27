Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZZZ. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

ZZZ traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,161. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.40 and a twelve month high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$989.23 million and a P/E ratio of 10.11.

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$271.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$245.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Sleep Country Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 29.55%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.