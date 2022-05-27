Smaugs NFT (SMG) Price Tops $0.0137 on Exchanges

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $480,758.52 and $6,818.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,276.88 or 0.18557767 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00522911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00032698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.