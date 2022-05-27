Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock worth $44,789,003.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. 1,580,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,760,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

