Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,555,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,789,003.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

