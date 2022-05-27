Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $126.80 on Friday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

