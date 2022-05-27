Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $370.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.86.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,245,687. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Snowflake’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 76.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 728,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,977,000 after acquiring an additional 316,362 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 39.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

