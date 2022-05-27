Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to “Buy” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $255.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.86.

SNOW opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 475.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

