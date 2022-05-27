SoFi Technologies (SOFI) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SoFi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SoFi Technologies $984.87 million -$483.94 million -8.71 SoFi Technologies Competitors $4.26 billion $795.25 million 8.36

SoFi Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies. SoFi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SoFi Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49% SoFi Technologies Competitors 1.81% 5.06% 4.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SoFi Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoFi Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 SoFi Technologies Competitors 435 1667 1903 84 2.40

SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.04, indicating a potential upside of 96.62%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 81.37%. Given SoFi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

SoFi Technologies has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 8.63, suggesting that their average stock price is 763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SoFi Technologies rivals beat SoFi Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

