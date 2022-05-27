SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.57 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.95 EPS.

NYSE SWI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 399,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,823. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

