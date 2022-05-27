SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.57 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.95 EPS.
NYSE SWI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 399,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,823. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
