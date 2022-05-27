Soleus Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 672,734 IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 672,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $20,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $4.85 on Friday. IO Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

