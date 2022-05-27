Soleus Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 672,734 IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 672,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $20,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IO Biotech Profile (Get Rating)
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IO Biotech (IOBT)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.