Soleus Capital Management L.P. Buys 102,908 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,908 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises about 1.6% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $15,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.