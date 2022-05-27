Soleus Capital Management L.P. Buys 192,242 Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,242 shares during the quarter. Edap Tms makes up approximately 1.9% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned about 9.45% of Edap Tms worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Edap Tms by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDAP stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $238.95 million, a P/E ratio of -713.29 and a beta of 1.34. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

