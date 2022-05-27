Soleus Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 687,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,588 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 686.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 102,985 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PIRS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.19. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PIRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.99% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PIRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

