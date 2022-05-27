Soleus Capital Management L.P. Has $6.21 Million Stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 352.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,795 shares during the quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.57% of Bioventus worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 61,155 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.15 million, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85. Bioventus Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.