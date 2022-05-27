Soleus Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 51,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after buying an additional 762,832 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 in the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.