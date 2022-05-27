Soleus Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 212.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359,200 shares during the period. Organogenesis makes up about 1.8% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Soleus Capital Management L.P. owned 1.55% of Organogenesis worth $18,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $17,647,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,935 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,652,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $4,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $841,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,692 shares of company stock worth $3,248,816 over the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

