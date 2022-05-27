Soleus Capital Management L.P. Sells 189,511 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Soleus Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,511 shares during the period. C4 Therapeutics accounts for 1.8% of Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Soleus Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $84,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $342.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.77.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 205.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America cut C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

