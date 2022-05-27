Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CFO Somer Webb Acquires 20,116 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DTC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
About Solo Brands (Get Rating)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
