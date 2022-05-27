Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) CFO Somer Webb Acquires 20,116 Shares of Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) CFO Somer Webb bought 20,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $78,050.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $85,810.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DTC opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.60 million. Solo Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,447,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Solo Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

