SOMESING (SSX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $967,381.00

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $74.69 million and $967,381.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

