Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

