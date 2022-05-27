Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the April 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 14,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,337. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. Sonova has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

SONVY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.25.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

