Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT Lowered to CHF 380

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $297.25.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $67.98 on Monday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $61.96 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $74.16.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

