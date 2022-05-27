Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.97 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 12,762,873 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of £40.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interests in the Greater Tendrara license covering an area of 14,500 square kilometers; Tendrara license, which covers an area of 133.5 square kilometers; and Anoual license covering an area of 8,853.33 square kilometers.

