Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $429.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,686.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Tooley bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.38 per share, for a total transaction of $190,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

