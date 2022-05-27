SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.54.

SouthState stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

