Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

SWX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock opened at $93.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $95.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.