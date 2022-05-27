SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,228 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.57% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $343,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 138,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,957,269. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average is $174.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

