SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

