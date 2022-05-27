SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,535 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 76,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $31.36.

