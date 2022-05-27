SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 277,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 14,651,667 shares.The stock last traded at $67.47 and had previously closed at $68.47.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,512,000 after purchasing an additional 231,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after purchasing an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

