Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $126.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,559,000 after purchasing an additional 336,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,287 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

