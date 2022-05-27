Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.88

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.88 and traded as low as C$41.81. Spin Master shares last traded at C$43.15, with a volume of 65,532 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spin Master in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price target on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.24.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$783.90 million. Research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.2699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

